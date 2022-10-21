Rainfall just right for Northeast Iowa

GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Average rainfall was just what the doctor ordered for Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling.

The Clayton County, Iowa, farmer said getting just the right amount of rain in his area is producing positive results through the first weeks of harvest.

“Yields I’ve seen have been really, really good so far,” he said. “We didn’t get any big rainfall events all at once. We had a few big rains but they lasted all night.”

The Oberbroecklings got started with their bean harvest in late September and planted their first run of winter wheat cover crops. Overall, as of Oct. 13, Oberbroeckling said they are nearly half done with their soybeans and still have a little ways to go on corn, but have a good start regardless.

Oberbroeckling said there were a few wind events up in the region, but his farm was lucky enough to avoid damage, making this an easier harvest.

“A few people had grain bins blow over in the bad wind,” he said. “We had no damage and our crop stood well, but there was definitely some wind.”

He said corn rootworm was “more minimal” this year in his observation.

Equipment hasn’t been a large issue so far on the farming operation, but Oberbroeckling also helps with his family’s trucking business where he said finding any new trucks has been difficult.

“We were trying to buy new semis, but we can’t even get them to get trucks, let alone get us a price on a truck,” he said. “Then another brand was able to get one for next year and they didn’t go up much in price, so it’s been a bit shocking.”