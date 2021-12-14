Research farms a proving ground for new practices

Tim Goode is farm manager for Iowa State University’s research farms. Goode grew up on a family farm near Lacona, Iowa, southeast of Des Moines. He attended Iowa State University and has been working on research farms ever since college.
According to the Research and Demonstration Farms website, “Area producers suggest local problems that need to be studied and often offer suggestions for improving research at the farms.
“Local farmers can observe experiments firsthand and learn about the latest findings at field days that are held at the farms.”
IFT: How many research farms do you manage?
GOODE: My guys are in charge of 12 locations around the state, including the ones near campus. That doesn’t include the animal science farms. We research agronomics, horticulture, and also beef cattle in south central Iowa.
IFT: Tell us a little more about the farms. How long has ISU operated the farms?
GOODE: The model farm at campus was started in the 1800s but the oldest of the outlying research farms is at Kanawha and it was started in 1930, so it has been close to 100 years. That farm was started when some local sugar beet producers came to Ames and wanted the university to do some sugar beet research in north central Iowa.
IFT: What does your annual schedule look like?
GOODE: It’s like a typical farm producer’s schedule. During the winter we plan and buy inputs. In the spring we plant. In the fall we harvest and gather data. The difference is that on a normal farm an 80-acre tract might be one or two fields, but on our farms that might be 100 fields. That means the management is much more intense.
IFT: What do you like about the job?
GOODE: What’s amazing about the job is the variety. We work with all kinds of crops and situations. Generally, my staff and I are in the service business. Researchers come to us with projects and we try to figure out how to incorporate those projects into our farm operation.
IFT: That variety has also included a few weather situations and world events that have complicated things. How challenging is that?
GOODE: Well, in 2020 because of COVID we didn’t hold in-person field days. The derecho also caused a lot of damage at some locations. At our Gilbert location we lost a lot of trees, so we re-planted in 2021. In 2021 we were able to go back to having in-person field days, and in our world that’s a big thing.
IFT: Most people think of Iowa as corn and soybeans, but you have already mentioned trees and sugar beets. What are some of the interesting projects on the farms?
GOODE: We are working with fruit trees, mostly apples, at one location. We are also working on honey production, and that is interesting. The flavor of many things, honey or even meat, can certainly be influenced by what goes into it (feed or pollinated plants).
IFT: I’m guessing that issues like conservation and water quality are also big ones?
GOODE: We haven’t done very much work on carbon yet, but we’re deep into water quality. We are looking at things such as drainage tile, saturated buffers, bio-reactors and cover crops.
IFT: How has technology changed the job?
GOODE: Technology has made everything faster. Communication is easier when everybody has a phone in their pocket. Of course, it makes the job challenging when the technology doesn’t work.
IFT: How has your budget been?
GOODE: Much of Iowa State’s budget is tuition-driven, so we rely on enrollment to help pay the bills. We are also a farm operation, so when commodity prices are good that helps and when input costs are high that hurts. We’re in the same boat as most farmers in that way. In general, the budget is always a challenge but we do OK.