Research farms a proving ground for new practices

Tim Goode is farm manager for Iowa State University’s research farms. Goode grew up on a family farm near Lacona, Iowa, southeast of Des Moines. He attended Iowa State University and has been working on research farms ever since college.

According to the Research and Demonstration Farms website, “Area producers suggest local problems that need to be studied and often offer suggestions for improving research at the farms.

“Local farmers can observe experiments firsthand and learn about the latest findings at field days that are held at the farms.”

IFT: How many research farms do you manage?

GOODE: My guys are in charge of 12 locations around the state, including the ones near campus. That doesn’t include the animal science farms. We research agronomics, horticulture, and also beef cattle in south central Iowa.

IFT: Tell us a little more about the farms. How long has ISU operated the farms?

GOODE: The model farm at campus was started in the 1800s but the oldest of the outlying research farms is at Kanawha and it was started in 1930, so it has been close to 100 years. That farm was started when some local sugar beet producers came to Ames and wanted the university to do some sugar beet research in north central Iowa.

IFT: What does your annual schedule look like?

GOODE: It’s like a typical farm producer’s schedule. During the winter we plan and buy inputs. In the spring we plant. In the fall we harvest and gather data. The difference is that on a normal farm an 80-acre tract might be one or two fields, but on our farms that might be 100 fields. That means the management is much more intense.