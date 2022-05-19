Researchers to test in-season irrigation and nutrient application

Most Midwestern farmers apply nutrients to fields either in the fall or before planting in the spring. But new technologies could allow them to change the timing of those applications, making them more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Those new technologies are the subject of a $1.2 million grant from the USDA to Iowa State University, The Ohio State University and the 360 Yield Center. The grant, announced in February under the Conservation Innovation Grants Program, is aimed at the development of new tools and technologies for enhancing conservation on working lands.

“It’s very exciting,” says Kapil Arora, an Extension ag engineer at Iowa State University.

Arora says he and other researchers at Iowa State will be testing several new pieces of equipment to see how they work in a farm setting. The equipment would allow farmers to apply nutrients to the field over the top during the growing season, when the crop is in the ground and can use the nutrients. Both are aimed at trying to do so without adding significantly to soil compaction.

One item being tested is from Denmark. The Agrometer FDS 8000 is designed to be attached by hoses or pipes to a pump which pushes liquid or manure from a pit directly to the machine, which applies it to the crop.

Another is the 360 Rain, which is a computerized machine designed to irrigate and apply nutrients.

Both machines are high clearance, allowing them to apply the nutrients when the crop is growing.

Arora says the research will look at applications of manure and liquid fertilizer to fields. By being able to apply them during the growing season, there should be environmental benefits.

And he says that when water is also included in the scenario, it could actually lead to higher crop yields as well. He says the goal would be to reduce nutrient loss in the field by 20%. And if the practices could lead to higher yields as well, it could mean farmers wouldn’t need to be paid to adopt the practices, something that would save the government money and would lead to faster adoption of new equipment or practices.

“We are very much interested in seeing how the yields show up,” he says.

USDA officials say the idea of high-clearance robotic irrigation and nutrient application could be beneficial to farmers and the environment. This project is one of 19 funded under the USDA’s Conservation Innovation Grants program.

