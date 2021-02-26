Resistance encourages new research

It’s a constant battle, but there may be new hope in the war against weeds.

Using genetic identification, University of Illinois professor Pat Tranel and his colleagues are working on a theory about targeting a weed’s reproductive cycle. This research, focusing on a weed’s “gender” genes, could be the next step in weed management.

Tranel said some weeds, including waterhemp and palmer amaranth, are dioecious, meaning they are unable to self-pollinate. The female gametes need male pollen from another plant to complete the reproductive cycle.

“It’s so problematic because it’s always cross pollinating,” Tranel said. “It’s very genetically diverse and very adaptive. We have to understand what determines whether a plant is male or female, and we were able to narrow down the genome to 150 genes that are in the region that are specific to being a male.”

The plan, Tranel said, is to develop a way to manipulate the weeds to only produce male offspring. Eventually, the only weeds available would be male, and the species could, in essence, die out.

While this outcome is a ways off, Tranel said, genetic management has already been used as an insect-control technique.

“There are several old examples of that,” Tranel said. “They were talking about that in mosquito control for malaria. They irradiate males and when the males mate with the females, they don’t have any offspring.”

Herbicide use remains an important tool for farmers, but weeds have shown an increased ability to withstand treatment in some cases. Some of that resistance can be explained by the way the weed reproduces, as it ensures genetic diversity with the strongest surviving.