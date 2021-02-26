Resistance encourages new research

It’s a constant battle, but there may be new hope in the war against weeds.
Using genetic identification, University of Illinois professor Pat Tranel and his colleagues are working on a theory about targeting a weed’s reproductive cycle. This research, focusing on a weed’s “gender” genes, could be the next step in weed management.
Tranel said some weeds, including waterhemp and palmer amaranth, are dioecious, meaning they are unable to self-pollinate. The female gametes need male pollen from another plant to complete the reproductive cycle.
“It’s so problematic because it’s always cross pollinating,” Tranel said. “It’s very genetically diverse and very adaptive. We have to understand what determines whether a plant is male or female, and we were able to narrow down the genome to 150 genes that are in the region that are specific to being a male.”
The plan, Tranel said, is to develop a way to manipulate the weeds to only produce male offspring. Eventually, the only weeds available would be male, and the species could, in essence, die out.
While this outcome is a ways off, Tranel said, genetic management has already been used as an insect-control technique.
“There are several old examples of that,” Tranel said. “They were talking about that in mosquito control for malaria. They irradiate males and when the males mate with the females, they don’t have any offspring.”
Herbicide use remains an important tool for farmers, but weeds have shown an increased ability to withstand treatment in some cases. Some of that resistance can be explained by the way the weed reproduces, as it ensures genetic diversity with the strongest surviving.
Iowa State University Extension weed specialist Bob Hartzler said there haven’t been any significant developments in herbicide resistance over the past year, but it’s worth keeping in mind when selecting herbicides. He said any resistance takes a while to notice.
“Looking at both palmer amaranth and waterhemp, we need to recognize this can happen here,” Hartzler said. “Tracking resistance is really difficult because of the effort it takes to actually confirm a weed is becoming resistant.”
Hartzler said some states are providing quick tests that use several leaves from a weed, but those have been found to be unreliable because it only looks for one modification of the plant that might provide resistance.
“Some of these biotypes might have resistance from other mechanisms,” Hartzler said. “With metabolism-based resistances, those simple tests aren’t accurate anymore. It’s really difficult to actually confirm what’s happening.”
Until Tranel’s research is able to materialize into a physical product, Hartzler said the most effective way to determine resistance is to do a better job of evaluating the performance of each application in the field through scouting.
A strong preemergence program is key, according to Hartzler. After planting, any post-emergence applications need to be done in a timely fashion. He also noted that what’s best for a field might differ at different times. He warned against using the same technologies year-in and year-out.
“If you find something that is effective, it might makes sense to stick with it, but that’s the worst thing you can do,” Hartzler said. “We know that doing that jeopardizes the long-term value of the product. Growers can extend the viability of those programs by rotating among the traits from year to year.”
Tranel said he hopes to see research move ahead in the coming years, with the next step being to find the specific genes they will need to modify. After that, it will be managing regulatory hurdles and ensuring any practices that come out of the project are safe. He also is interested in working with other weed species that reproduce the same way.