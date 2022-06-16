Rising CO2 could boost yields with unknown long-term effects

Farmers are always looking for a way to boost yields, and some effects of climate change will do just that. But rising CO2 levels can also hurt crops.

Carbon dioxide levels have been rising at a rapid rate, and recent research is showing the increasing greenhouse gas may have a benefit to the crop in the form of higher yields. The question is how long it will remain beneficial.

“Lots of people have presumed that rising CO2 is largely a good thing for crops, assuming more CO2 will make the world’s forests greener and increase crop yields,” said Lisa Ainsworth, a research plant physiologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service. “The more recent studies challenge that assumption a bit. We’re finding that when you have other stresses, you don’t always get a benefit of elevated CO2.”

Ainsworth co-authored a study with University of Illinois Crop Sciences and Plant Biology chair Stephen Long at the end of 2020 looking at the effect of climate change on crops. She said it is “shocking” to see just how much the concentration of CO2 has increased over the 30 years of data they worked with in the study.

With the rate at which carbon dioxide levels have jumped, Ainsworth and Long both said crop yields could initially increase by 18%. In the short term, the genetic makeup of the United States’ major row crops may be able to take advantage of that boost.

Ainsworth said the agriculture industry’s ability to adapt over the years with drought-resistant varieties and other traits mean companies may be able to create varieties to capture and utilize carbon dioxide to see that additional yield.

“The last 15 years have taught us to account more for the complex interactions from other factors like drought, temperature, nutrients and pests,” she said. “We are driven by a motivation to prepare for the future.”

However, without new genetics, that yield boost isn’t likely to last.

“Rising CO2 is the primary cause of change in the climate,” Long said, but “increase in global temperature would easily wipe out any gain from CO2 we would see.”

Long said the impact would also be seen in the quality of the crop. Added CO2 showed lower mineral nutrient and protein contents. The answer would be more nitrogen fertilizer, but many poorer countries would not be able to accommodate. Nitrogen fertilizer also creates nitrous oxide when over applied, another powerful greenhouse gas.

Nitrous oxide has a heat-trapping ability nearly 300 times that of carbon dioxide, along with contributing to ozone depletion in the stratosphere.

“Over-fertilization is one of the reasons for that,” Long said. “We are seeing data with nitrous oxide pulses following applications, rainfall and during the spring thawing periods.”

Despite the possible short-term gains in yield, Long said the answer is to continue limiting carbon dioxide emissions when possible and slowing the rate at which climate change progresses.

“The ideal solution will be that we dramatically decrease our release of CO2 into the atmosphere and get to carbon neutrality,” he said.

He echoed Ainsworth’s thoughts on adjusting some approaches.

“We also need to take out an insurance policy against this not being achieved,” Long said. “We need to breed and engineer future-proof crops and systems that can be sustainable under the combined changes in atmospheric composition and climate.”

