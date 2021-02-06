ROI boosts popularity of seed treatments

Missing the details can drastically affect a crop, particularly ahead of planting. Choosing the right seed and applying any early fertilizer are essential for making a profit.

Vince Wertman, director of technical service for Advanced Biological Marketing, said seed treatments are “just one step of the totem pole,” but when applied properly, they can provide good return on investment.

“Our inoculants, such as rhizobium products, provide nitrogen to the plants,” Wertman said. “For our SabrEx line, we know we can increase growth and development and increase biomass. We are an integral part of the complete crop system, and while we aren’t talking a silver bullet, it’s really meant to support a complete system.”

He said stand and emergence were critical this year, and it’s important to ensure “we have adequate nitrogen available throughout the growing season by using good quality inoculant production.”

Emmanuael Byamukama, a plant pathologist with South Dakota State University, said excessive soil moisture can be a big factor for those considering seed treatments.

For those planting into wetter soils, fungicide seed treatments can protect the seeds against pathogens that would normally impact germination, in an article he wrote for extension. However, it’s not necessarily a one-size-fits-all scenario.

“The probability of a return on seed treatment depends on several factors,” he said, singling out field history, seed source and the planting time as the top impacts.