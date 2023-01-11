SCN protection: Peking resistance showing increased yield potential

One of the soybean genetics designed for combating soybean cyst nematode has had a reputation for not having great yield, despite its effectiveness. Based on 2022 yield trials, those concerns are showing signs of disappearing.

Iowa State University plant pathologist Greg Tylka said farmers are laser focused on yield, and rightfully so. However, this year’s Iowa State SCN soybean variety trials are showing that the less common, but particularly effective, Peking resistance showed a lot of strength throughout the 2022 season, which should make it a more attractive option for the upcoming growing season.

“This year’s data shows significant progress,” he said. “This was one of the first years in the report we highlighted varieties that resulted in keeping nematode numbers from increasing or even decreasing them.”

He pointed out that some of the seed varieties with Peking resistances were effective at limiting SCN growth, while emerging among the top yielding varieties this year when compared to the more common PI 88788.

Multiple Peking varieties were in the top five in yields in the eight locations of results this year, with Golden Harvest’s GH1973E3S leading the Arlington plot in northeast Iowa with 86.8 bushels per acre. The top PI 88788 variety, ASGROW’s AG19XF3, finished with 85.9 bushels per acre at that location.

Peking also led the way in northwest Iowa’s Laurens plot, with Agrigold’s G2107E3 posting 65.5 bushels per acre and the top yielding PI 88788 variety, Xitavo’s XO 2472E, posting 61.9 bushels per acre.

In four other locations, a Peking variety finished second overall.

Despite the apparent success of Peking varieties this year, Tylka said the resistance is only in roughly 5 to 6% of available seed. He said the fact companies have waited this long to address the problem may make it so any adoption of Peking resistances may take years to show overall effectiveness in SCN populations.

“Farmers should embrace these varieties now, and not wait for the 88788 varieties to completely flop,” he said.

If a farmer decides to make the switch to a Peking resistance, he noted that a rotation of varieties may be needed. Much like has been seen in herbicide resistance in weeds, the same could happen if the same protections are planted year-after-year in soybeans.

“If we switch to continuous Peking, it would lose effectiveness,” he said. “It controls the nematode a little differently which makes it so good. But it’s part of the long game to get farmers to start growing Peking, but to work it in rotation with the PI-88788.”

Tylka noted that drought throughout much of Iowa did affect this year’s trials, as SCN reproduction is much greater in dry soils than in average or wet soils. The nematodes attack roots, and dry soils already make for stunted root growth meaning less access to moisture.

Full results for the SCN Yield Tests can be found online at https://bit.ly/3XbzLb1.