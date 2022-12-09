Seed genetics, supply withstand tough 2022 conditions

Multiple factors may come into play when making seed selections for 2023, but making the wrong choice is getting harder and harder.

Myron Stine, president of the Stine Seed Company, said the overall resiliency of recent crops has been impressive to him, and stands as a testament to the science going into the industry.

“I have been nothing but amazed, not only with our corn genetics, but the corn genetics from most everyone out there,” Stine said. “(It’s amazing) how well the corn genetics are dealing with drought.”

Stine, who is based in central Iowa, referenced the drought seen through much of his region in 2022 and said genetics from 20 years ago would have been “half as good.” He added that strong yields are coming in, but there hasn’t been definitive proof that going with a specifically drought-tolerant variety is creating those yields.

“I haven’t seen any data that tells me that drought-tolerant genetics are doing really well, but I’ve just seen genetics across the board — newer corn genetics — do better than they have done,” he said.

Stine said a lower water table coming into the season may affect what seed choices are made and when planting will be in 2023.

“You may not want to plant corn until you know there’s sufficient moisture,” he said. “That can happen in very droughty areas. If you have no water built up into the ground when spring comes, you probably shouldn’t plant corn.”

On corn, Stine said 2022 showed a trend of later-maturing hybrids finishing with higher yields. Part of that may be blamed on the way rain fell this year, but it’s a trend people are starting to focus on.

“The later-maturing hybrids did better and I’ve seen that across the Corn Belt,” he said. “Planting date has a lot to do with what we’ve seen in much of Iowa this year.”

Keeping input costs low in 2023 is going to be key to profitability, and Stine said reducing seeding rate is a good way to do that.

“As a seed company, I probably shouldn’t say this, but some farmers want to plant thin on soybeans,” he said. “There have been practices of farmers planting soybeans at 180,000 seeds per acre and they really don’t need to. Rates of 140,000-150,000 seeds per acre is sufficient, so that could be a slight waste of input.”

That mentality needs to be swapped when it comes to corn, however.

“In general, farmers probably do not plant high enough population on corn,” Stine said.

Seed supply isn’t expected to be a concern in 2023, despite dry weather throughout much of the region, Stine said. Seed fields need less water than crop fields, and Stine indicated that yields were good this past year for their supply.

When choosing between certain varieties, Stine emphasized that yield is the primary factor that should be figured into any decision. Yield trials are able to point farmers in the right direction as well.

“If it’s yielding in our breeding programs and there are problems out there, it’s been yielding through those problems,” he said. “If tar spot moves in and our genetics are resistant to it, we’ll find lines that perform well in the trials and make decisions from there.”