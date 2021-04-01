Seed quality key to germination this season

Spring has arrived and as April roars in, it won’t be long before planters are cruising through fields.

It’s what happens, or doesn’t happen, after those planters are gone that will largely determine what kind of crop is ahead for farmers in the Midwest.

Without germination, a seed won’t grow, making it one of the more important aspects of crop development, and this year seed quality will likely depend on the region it came from, according to Iowa State University Extension crop specialist Mark Licht.

Drought stress, excess moisture or other pressure on seed growers may pull back on how well it will germinate in the upcoming year.

“We had some drier conditions, especially west of I-35, so any production in the western part of (Iowa) did probably have some drought stress with it,” he said. “That is probably going to pull back the seed size a little bit, but might not be as detrimental to the seed quality.”

He said a wet or cold fall with an early frost tends to affect seed germination the most, so while many producers dealt with drought conditions in the western part of Iowa, the seed crop should not see many issues overall.

Licht said farmers should be looking for 90-95% germination from their corn seed, and 95% germination from their soybean seeds is ideal, but expect closer to 90%.

“It just seems like soybean seed germination tends to be a little bit lower than corn,” he said. “We want to be in the 90-95% area with seed quality.”

Emerson Nafziger, professor with the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences, said modern planters do a good job of putting the seed into contact with soil without compacting the soil above, allowing for the greatest moisture availability. That will increase germination effectiveness, he said.