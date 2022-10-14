Seed supply, labor major issues for sod industry

ALBURNETT, Iowa — The best indicator of success for a sod farm is simply looking at the housing market, said Sarah Nolte.

Nolte, business manager at Blue Grass Enterprises in Alburnett, Iowa, indicated the boom in housing markets during the pandemic meant good business for the industry. Houses were selling at a rapid rate and more people were at home working on projects, leading to more demand.

“So many people were working from home and they were looking around and looking for projects to do at home,” she said. “They do stuff in the house and in the yard, and our sales direct to consumer actually increased. It also put a unique supply and demand pressure on the seed market as producers.”

While the demand boost has been welcome, there are definite challenges emerging in the industry, Nolte said.

Inflation rates remain high, causing consumers to spend less, and fertilizer prices have been rising, adding to input costs.

“The urea and nitrogen side of things is just crazy,” said John Johnson, owner of Johnson Sod Farms in Biggsville, Illinois. “We have some big fertilizer outfits we work with, and they just don’t have stuff around. What is normally $40-50 per acre is $120. Stuff we didn’t put on until spring when we get it planted was $1,300-1,400 per ton, versus $800 last year.”

Nolte also said sod seed has been harder to find because of growing problems in the Pacific Northwest.

“Almost all the grass seed that is developed in the world, for Kentucky Bluegrass specifically, is grown in that region,” she said. “Some of the largest producers in the world burned up in wildfires in the years leading into COVID, so there were shortages already. When COVID hit, supply was already disrupted and in came this demand. That drove prices up in a dramatic way.”

She said those issues are starting to ease as seed starts to flow back into the market and demand tapers. However, despite inflation and rising interest rates, it may not be as bleak of an outlook as expected.

“We hear a lot of doom and gloom, but we follow our local construction permits,” she said. “There has been an increase in price of homes, and in terms of percentage of permits, it has decreased, but not in a dramatic sort of way that is happening in other parts of the country.”

Labor has also been a major factor for some sod farms as well, according to Johnson. Finding reliable employees to work on the farm or complete jobs has been a challenge.

“We’ve got trucks sitting and you just can’t put people in them,” Johnson said. “These regulations they have on drivers, you’d think they’d be more accommodating. We have some guys who are great and work on their time off or on the weekends, but you really struggle when you need extra help during busy times. When you try and get someone more to help out, it just isn’t there.”

He said for those who have the right work ethic, this is a job that can fit just about anybody.

“It’s a great career,” he said. “Without having an education, you can make great money.”

Nolte said her business hasn’t had many issues retaining its labor force, but one challenge has been finding someone who may be able to take over into the next generation.

“We are looking for someone who would apprentice and learn these skills,” she said. “The first couple of years would largely be training, and they likely wouldn’t need much of a farming background. I’m confident we’ll find the right person, but we’ve struck out for a few years. But honestly, I have nothing to complain about labor-wise. We have a great crew.”