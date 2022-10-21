Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4.

“I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”

This scenic area of the state, known for its covered bridges and rolling hills, was dry and hot during July, and that will likely hurt yields this fall, Jackson says. Average yields probably range from about 140 to 180 bushels per acre for his corn and about 50 to 60 bushels per acre for his soybeans.

Last year the beans were about 60 bushels per acre.

“I’ve had 200 bushel corn and 120 bushel corn,” he says.

Right now he says he expects yields to be down a bit this year, but they appear to be widely variable from field to field.

This field had issues with weed control because the rain didn’t come after spraying.

“Of course, it’s the field next to the road,” he says with a shrug and a smile.

Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.