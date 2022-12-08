Silage plans for 2023 hinge on silking dates

Drought conditions resulted in more corn acres ending up as silage in 2022, but for producers who use silage as a regular part of their cattle rations, planning ahead can help produce a large and high-quality crop.

Planting dates are determined by location and corn varieties, says Dan Loy, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist and director of the Iowa Beef Center.

“There are varieties specifically for silage production,” he says. “Those will generally produce greater forage yields.”

The key is harvest timing, Loy says.

“We like to target 35% dry matter at harvest,” he says. “Some will start earlier, but that will require more time to dry down.”

Loy says while some producers will feed green chop, ideally they should wait three to four weeks before feeding.

“It needs to go through the respiration fermentation process, and it’s stable when the pH is at 4,” he says.

According to research at the University of Wisconsin, producers need to note the silking dates of the fields to project calendar days when a field will mature. Researchers found that once corn silks, approximately 55 to 60 days are required to achieve maturity at R6 or the “black layer” stage.

“Development during grain filling is influenced by temperature, but not as much as during the vegetative leaf emergence stages,” researchers said. “Instead, the number of days between pollination and a killing frost influence the time to maturity. So if an average killing frost occurs Oct. 1, then subtracting 55 to 60 days means that the crop must be silking by Aug. 2-7.”

Wisconsin research indicates that kernel milk stage is not a good tool to determine harvest dates but can be used to measure plant dry matter.

“Silage harvest usually begins around 50% kernel milk, which is 42 to 47 days after silking, so silking must occur by Aug. 15-20 in order to mature before typical killing frost dates,” researchers noted. “But remember that the timing of silage harvest is dependent upon achieving the proper moisture for the storage structure. Noting the order that fields silk will help plan the harvest queue of your fields and scheduling of custom choppers.”

More information on silage harvesting can be found online at bit.ly/3H569qM.