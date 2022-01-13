Size drives strong soybean results in 2022

Finishing a season with 100 bushel-per-acre soybeans may seem like a pie-in-the-sky goal, but it’s closer than many would think.

Shawn Conley, an agronomist with the University of Wisconsin, said this year’s exceptional drought tolerance in the northern soybean crop illustrated that potential. In Wisconsin yield tests this year, many fields and varieties were able to hit that triple-digit mark.

“This just shows what kind of genetic yield potential is in our soybeans,” Conley said at the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Agronomy Update Jan. 4. “We had an amazing 23 soybean varieties equal or go above 100 bushels per acre. We have that potential, it’s just the rest of the management and weather that we need to keep pushing us to that 100-bushel target and beyond.”

Those high yields led to strong production numbers throughout the state, despite drought conditions for much of the year, particularly in western and southern Wisconsin. Conley said better weather, along with various input concerns surrounding fertilizer and corn, may make for another bin-busting year in 2022.

“This was a record soybean year in terms of production in Wisconsin,” Conley said. “Given the pricing and questions going into 2022, we could beat that record in 2022.”

Drought was prevalent for much of the Wisconsin growing season, but Conley said the seed size found in much of the crop this season was the reason for good drought tolerance. Average seed weights were 18.3 grams, nearly 11% greater than average.