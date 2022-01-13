Size drives strong soybean results in 2022

Finishing a season with 100 bushel-per-acre soybeans may seem like a pie-in-the-sky goal, but it’s closer than many would think.
Shawn Conley, an agronomist with the University of Wisconsin, said this year’s exceptional drought tolerance in the northern soybean crop illustrated that potential. In Wisconsin yield tests this year, many fields and varieties were able to hit that triple-digit mark.
“This just shows what kind of genetic yield potential is in our soybeans,” Conley said at the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 Agronomy Update Jan. 4. “We had an amazing 23 soybean varieties equal or go above 100 bushels per acre. We have that potential, it’s just the rest of the management and weather that we need to keep pushing us to that 100-bushel target and beyond.”
Those high yields led to strong production numbers throughout the state, despite drought conditions for much of the year, particularly in western and southern Wisconsin. Conley said better weather, along with various input concerns surrounding fertilizer and corn, may make for another bin-busting year in 2022.
“This was a record soybean year in terms of production in Wisconsin,” Conley said. “Given the pricing and questions going into 2022, we could beat that record in 2022.”
Drought was prevalent for much of the Wisconsin growing season, but Conley said the seed size found in much of the crop this season was the reason for good drought tolerance. Average seed weights were 18.3 grams, nearly 11% greater than average.
On a map, Conley detailed areas of Wisconsin that were down nearly 100 millimeters of moisture at points this summer. In those locations, the larger seeds were able to produce very well despite the drought.
“That was the biggest driver in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa,” Conley said.
He expects seed to remain larger in 2022 and told producers to be prepared going into planting season. Some planter units may not be set up to handle a larger seed, meaning some adjustments may be needed.
However, going for those high yields will contribute to an issue Conley noticed in this year’s soybean crop. The quality of the beans has dipped, showing low protein content. He said this is due to variety selection as higher-yielding varieties come at the expense of the coveted proteins.
“That’s something we as an industry need to address moving forward,” Conley said.
Conley said while costs for planting or inputs may be higher this season, one place not to cut cost is on varieties.
“There’s a lot of deals out there, but varieties are not where you want to skip,” he said. “That genetic potential is what’s really going to drive yield on your farm.”