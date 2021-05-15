South Central farm could use more than ‘splash’ of rain

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Ryan Phillips is a young farmer with a few acres and old equipment. But he still knows the joy of finishing a successful planting season.

“Everything is going good,” Phillips says. “We finished planting (on the first weekend in May) and the first corn is poking through.”

Phillips, 27, owns 160 acres. Part of that land is in pasture for his small cow herd. About 100 acres of it is in corn and soybeans. A normal yield in this part of South Central Iowa might be 150 or 175 bushels per acre. It is far too early to make any guesses on 2021 yields, but planting conditions were good.

The only downside, as is the case with much of the state, is that it is dry. Timely rains during the growing season will be important this year. Some parts of the state got rain about the time Phillips finished planting, but the rain on his farm in Clarke County wasn’t enough to warrant emptying the gauge.

“It was just a splash,” he says.

Still, Phillips is upbeat about the 2021 growing season. Prices are good and the sun is shining, he says. It’s hard to complain.

