Southeast Iowa expects quick turnaround

OLDS, Iowa — Despite not planting until May, Brian Anderson said he expects a quick turnaround.

The Henry County, Iowa, farmer was planting one of his first fields May 10. Despite the later-than-normal start, he wasn’t worried about needing to make any changes.

“Everything is going well as long as the weather holds,” Anderson said. “We can put the crop in pretty fast.”

Anderson and other farmers in Southeast Iowa haven’t had to deal with many of the shortages anticipated ahead of the growing season. While supply of fertilizer and herbicide hasn’t been an issue for Anderson, he said his main concern this season and next is for the cost of those inputs.

“Anhydrous has been expensive and gas and diesel have been up so much,” he said. “Most guys were booked ahead, but you can only book ahead so much. Even if we have a good year, the input costs might take some of that away.”

As of May 8, the southeast region of Iowa was only 6% planted in corn, with only 2% of soybeans planted. The state average at that point last year was 85% planted corn and 64% planted soybeans.

According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, nearby Washington, Iowa, is below normal precipitation for this time, at 7.43 inches, but 2.67 inches of that total has fallen since April 17.

The heat wave coming through May 8 has opened up many fields, Anderson said, but he knows it could change on a dime.

“It’s a wild card,” he said. “Mother Nature still has the final cards to play.”

