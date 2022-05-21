Southwest Iowa farmer catches up after rain delay

MINEOLA, Iowa — After about a 10-day wait, Paul Speck was able to get back into the field the week of May 9.

“We finally got started again Monday (May 9),” he says. “Everything is working pretty well right now, although they are calling for storms tonight (May 12).”

Speck farms near here in Mills County, Iowa. The longtime farmer says he always finishes corn before planting beans.

“We’re probably about half done with beans,” he says. “There are still quite a few who are planting corn around here, but a lot has been done the last three days.”

Speck says most of the corn he has planted has emerged. He says windy conditions have caused some delays in spraying in his area in Southwest Iowa.

He says soil conditions are excellent at the moment. Speck estimates he is about a week behind his normal planting schedule, adding his goal to be done planting beans is usually May 10.

On the morning of May 12, he was waiting on a different soybean seed tender.

“You have to wait in line,” Speck says. “We’re stalled at the moment, but once it gets here, we can get rolling again.”

In the May 9 USDA Crop Progress report, corn was 23% planted in the district and soybeans were 12% planted. Topsoil moisture rated 89% adequate and subsoil moisture rated 75% adequate.

