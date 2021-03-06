Soybean leader sees room for new faces in ag and new products

Polly Ruhland is CEO of the United Soybean Board. Born in Florida, Ruhland grew up in various states before earning a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in agriculture from Colorado State University. She also did some post-graduate work in rural sociology.

Ruhland worked in communications for agricultural organizations before moving into management. She served as CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board before becoming CEO of the USB in the fall of 2017.

IFT: Tell us how you got here. Where did you grow up?

RUHLAND: My mom was a rural ministry specialist so I lived all over the place. She was a church start-up specialist. After I got out of high school I started at Bethany College in Kansas before transferring to the University of Colorado. I worked in media and after that for several different nonprofit farmer boards.

IFT: When you started, were there many women leading agricultural groups?

RUHLAND: It was very unusual. In many cases I was the only woman in the room. It’s funny, because most farms depend on the husband and wife to run the place. Women are an integral part of the operation. But for a long time at agricultural organizations men were in leadership roles and women were in support roles.

I started out in communications and that was one area where women were accepted. I managed to move on to executive positions from there. But it wasn’t always easy. I remember walking into a room for an interview and being asked if I was somebody’s secretary.