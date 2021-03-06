Soybean leader sees room for new faces in ag and new products

Polly Ruhland is CEO of the United Soybean Board. Born in Florida, Ruhland grew up in various states before earning a bachelor’s degree in English and communications from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in agriculture from Colorado State University. She also did some post-graduate work in rural sociology.
Ruhland worked in communications for agricultural organizations before moving into management. She served as CEO of the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board before becoming CEO of the USB in the fall of 2017.
IFT: Tell us how you got here. Where did you grow up?
RUHLAND: My mom was a rural ministry specialist so I lived all over the place. She was a church start-up specialist. After I got out of high school I started at Bethany College in Kansas before transferring to the University of Colorado. I worked in media and after that for several different nonprofit farmer boards.
IFT: When you started, were there many women leading agricultural groups?
RUHLAND: It was very unusual. In many cases I was the only woman in the room. It’s funny, because most farms depend on the husband and wife to run the place. Women are an integral part of the operation. But for a long time at agricultural organizations men were in leadership roles and women were in support roles.
I started out in communications and that was one area where women were accepted. I managed to move on to executive positions from there. But it wasn’t always easy. I remember walking into a room for an interview and being asked if I was somebody’s secretary.
IFT: Has that changed?
RUHLAND: It has, but it still isn’t an equal acceptance. You’re going to really have to prove your worth. We have a lot of fantastic young women in agriculture.
But it isn’t just women. With fewer and fewer farmers we have a shrinking pool of on-farm talent. We need to look outside the box. We need to look at African Americans, Hispanic people, Native Americans, women, and everyone else. When we do that, it makes us a lot stronger.
IFT: There are more and more women and minorities going into science and agricultural fields. Is that helping?
RUHLAND: Absolutely. The more female or minority graduates there are, it helps. But minorities don’t want to be hired because they are minorities. They want to be there because they are the most qualified. Those doing the hiring just need to be fair with them.
I would argue that women sometimes can offer unique leadership skills. Some studies have shown that women — on average — earn higher marks for compassion or mentoring. We know that countries led by women are having more success handling COVID. That doesn’t mean either men or women are better, but that an organization should be looking for the right fit.
One example is that organizations with very large boards of directors may need to consider how to get consensus from that group. USB has 78 farmers on its board.
IFT: Tell us about USB.
RUHLAND: USB is a marketing, promotion, research and education organization that is funded by farmers through the soybean checkoff (50 cents for every $100 of soybeans sold). It is a mandatory federal program. We are not a policy organization. We don’t do lobbying. We do promotion and education and research. The farmer associations do the policy work. We concentrate on other issues.
Of course, some issues don’t divide neatly between policy and marketing, such as trade with China. But we try to separate the two.
IFT: Is there a challenge in how to market soybeans, because in many cases the soybeans are made into other products before they get to the consumer?
RUHLAND: You are right. Soybeans are in most cases an ingredient. But the reputation of soybeans with consumers is still important. Even if the beans are going into fuel or food or tires or asphalt or shoe soles, you want consumers to want to have soybeans in that product or at least not to not want them in the product.
IFT: Has that been a problem?
RUHLAND: At one point in time, folks like the USB started saying they needed to talk to industrial buyers and they didn’t talk to consumers. The problem with that is that your reputation depends on those consumers. In the last couple of years we have renewed our focus on our reputation with consumers. We don’t want our critics to have a free shot on goal.
An example of that would be the GMO issue. We have a good story to tell on that but for a time we shied away from it and didn’t want to talk about it.
IFT: What is the future for USB?
RUHLAND: I think I have the best job in the world. I really believe you can make anything out of soybeans. We are looking at making better animal feeds but also better substitutes for plastic and petroleum. I think we have an unlimited flight pattern for soybeans in the future. .