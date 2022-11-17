Soybeans endure for good yields in 2022

Weather varied across the Midwest this year, and that was the theme for most soybean yields — variability.

It wasn’t uncommon to hear stories of vastly different yields from fields only miles apart, and the same was true in this year’s Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) yield results.

Overall, the dry weather didn’t hurt the soybean crop too badly in northern Illinois, but the top end of yields weren’t likely reached in many plots, according to Illinois FIRST farm manager Jason Beyers.

“Soybeans had an average year,” he said.

He said planting season was able to get off to an early start in some locations, such as northwest Illinois, but that led to some unforeseen consequences. While early May is often a time to watch for a hard freeze to kill seeds, this year is was the heat that forced adjustments.

“Anyone who planted May 2 or May 3, I would say 75% of those guys ended up replanting the soybeans (in that area),” he said. “We had some scorched seeds and it hurt germination. It was only those days, and the soil might have dried out too quickly. It didn’t affect corn because it’s planted a little deeper, but soybeans were hurt.”

Despite the potentially rough start to the year, northern Illinois soybeans all averaged around 74 bushels per acre in the field tests, with only northeast Illinois’ Dwight averaging below 70 bushels per acre.

Beyers said soybeans suffered from sudden death syndrome in some locations, but there was variability throughout fields.

“A lot of times it wouldn’t affect the entire plot, just in a certain area,” he said. “I saw it more in the northern part of the state, but when you got down to Interstate 80, I didn’t notice it as much.”

Soybeans also had a fairly uneventful season in Iowa, according to Iowa field manager Randy Meinsma. He said early spring moisture led to delays, and one field in particular saw effects.

“I didn’t see many issues with soybeans, maybe only in (East Central Iowa’s) Central City,” he said. “They grew so fast they had moisture early and grew real tall and lodged up. Everything else was not lodged and standing well.”

Meinsma said the results didn’t feature any strong disease issues, in part because of dry conditions throughout the state.

Northwest Iowa had some of the lower-yielding locations, with Gillet Grove averaging 41.8 bushels per acre. South Central Iowa had the most consistently high yields, led by Victor, posting 84.5 bushels per acre.

“Figuring what year we had and the conditions, it went smooth. We had a good harvest. Guys were working with us real well to get the crop out as quick as we could,” Meinsma said.

In Missouri, the variability was quite noticeable, according to Missouri FIRST field manager Bill Schelp.

“Beans followed the same trend as corn,” he said. “We had some really phenomenal, high-yielding sites in the northwest. Trenton and St. Joseph had some beans topping 80 bushels.”

The overall yields in those two sites averaged around 75 bushels per acre according to their final data, with Golden Harvest’s 3762E3S leading with 82.2 bushels per acre in St. Joseph and Xitavo’s 3752E posting a site-best 80.3 bushels per acre at Trenton.

Schelp said some issues they saw could be largely attributed to the wide disparity of rainfall, with some areas receiving a fraction of their normal precipitation this year. That took the top off what could have been a phenomenal year for all varieties.

“In the east, a lot of stuff got wet and some got planted in June,” Schelp said. “The limited rain really hurt yields on beans. Several FIRST bean sites had half the precipitation they normally do. That’s going to affect the yield. We had a few fields average 30 and several in the 50s.”

That could be seen in locations like northeast’s Greentop, Missouri, posting an average of 31.2 bushels per acre.

Full results for the FIRST soybean tests can be found online at bit.ly/3A3yp8Y.