Space remains for conventional tillage as trends change

At nearly any field day, there is likely to be a presentation on the benefits of abandoning conventional tillage.

Erosion, water retention and soil health are the main talking points when discussing a transition to limited or no-till practices. However, conventional tillage is still an important part of many farms in the Midwest.

Whether it’s for weed control or incorporating manure, Richard Cruse, director of the Iowa Water Center and agronomy professor at Iowa State University, said tillage has benefits for plenty of operations.

“It could be a moldboard plow or a chisel plow system that does some mixing,” Cruse said. “It could be a farming system that has feedlot manure applied to the surface, where there is value in not leaving it on the soil surface, or systems where they are trying to avoid herbicide use.”

He said in many cases, tillage is also used to kill overwintering cover crops, where the intent isn’t to disturb the soil.

One instance where full tillage works optimally is on some organic farms.

Paul Mugge, a farmer in Sutherland, Iowa, utilizes conventional tillage on his farm, but with his three-year rotation of organic corn, organic soybeans and a small grain or legume, he only needs to till every three years. That tillage comes between the small grain/legume year and the corn.

“It’s very easy to kill with a disk and field cultivator,” Mugge said. “I make a lot of trips, but those trips are fast and light. I’m trying to lose as little soil as possible.”