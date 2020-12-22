Speed, volatility create the biggest market changes

Advances in technology have changed the way humans communicate. Thirty years ago, it might have seemed crazy to carry around a computer in your pocket every day or to video chat with family at the click of a button.

In the agricultural world, the way producers and commodity brokers communicate has changed dramatically as well. With prices and analysis readily available to the producer, the conversation moves much faster.

“It used to be ‘what’s the price?’” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. “Now it’s more of the producer having the price and information and us taking it and picking the right information to get a positive result.”

Roose said the biggest shift is how producers get information. Nearly 40 years ago, farmers would listen to the radio and to get price updates. Now, the internet is rife with analysis, which can lead to what Roose calls “information paralysis.”

While too much information can cause stress in making a decision, it might be more important than ever to have instant access to prices. Karl Setzer, a commodity risk analyst with AgriVisor, said growing volatility has been the major trend in the markets.

Setzer said bigger daily swings in prices, higher highs and lower lows, are more commonplace in the market, and it isn’t likely to change.

“What that does is makes the windows to make large sales, and sales you might want, narrower and narrower,” Setzer said. “When you see a market you like, don’t sit by and hope it gets better. Make a grain sale, or if you need a commodity, buy it.”