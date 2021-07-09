‘Start small’ tops advice for adding cover

Adding to an already busy operation can be a challenge. So when it comes to cover crops, keeping things simple is key.

Doug Hanson, a forage and cover crop specialist for ProHarvest Seeds, said those looking to start using cover crops should take an easier approach.

“Pick one or two things,” Hanson said. “Start out with a field or two, especially if you have no experience with cover crops.”

Patience is important. The effects are compounding, he said, so soil health benefits may take a couple of years to be seen. However, when the benefits start, they will keep coming.

One early benefit is weed control. Using an overwintering cover crop, such as rye, will help control weeds in the spring. That is one of the immediate benefits that will help farmers see the process through if they are getting impatient, he said.

“You can get good weed control using a cover crop,” Hanson said. “Doing that in front of soybeans is nice because soybeans are pretty resilient. We don’t want to take any chances of negatively affecting the seedbed of the next corn field.

“It’s hard to put a value on that, but some say it’s priceless if they’ve struggled with controlling some of those resistant weeds.”

Hanson also addressed soil stability through cover crops, noting that fields dealing with weak soil structure and erosion may find help through cover. He said farmers who have been using conventional tillage and who are looking to switch to no-till or cover crops may take a few years to see those soil benefits, but it makes a difference in the long run.