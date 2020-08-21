COLFAX, Iowa — When Jason Gahimer and Brady Rogers talk about the perfect planter, they aren’t referring to a color or brand. They’re talking about practices and designs farmers might want to consider the next time they are in the market.
One of those ideas is something the two refer to as the 2x2x2 system.
“If I can push you guys to buy something today, it’s a starter fertilizer system,” Rogers told a group of farmers gathered for an Aug. 11 Beck’s Hybrids field day.
Rogers and Gahimer both work for Beck’s. But their research isn’t aimed at seed as much as it is equipment and practices. And the 2x2x2 system is really the idea of putting starter fertilizer two inches deep and to two inches on either side of the seed. By putting a starter on both sides of the row, they said, you can make it more accessible for the plant. The difference, Rogers said, is nearly five bushels per acre.
There are, of course, other changes that can be made to the planting process that could benefit many farmers, Gahimer said. One idea is to move to high-speed planting. That requires an upgrade in equipment.
But a producer using a SpeedTube could increase planter speeds from 5 mph to as high as 10 or 12.5 mph. By adding the proper equipment and increasing planting speed, a farmer could increase his or her planting speed from 5 mph to 8 mph and that could reduce the days needed to plant 4,000 acres of corn and beans from 19.6 down to 12.3. In a difficult spring, that faster planting schedule could translate to big savings.
A third idea that is being explored by researchers is the idea of multiple row widths and multiple hybrids in a field. More research is needed to prove whether changing row-spacing on the fly is worthwhile and such a move would probably require a change to an all-row head on the combine for harvest. But Gahimer said the idea is worth exploring.
On soybeans, he said the move to 10-inch rows appears to be one that is worthwhile.