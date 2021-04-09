Stay flexible to get ideal planting depth

As higher prices take headlines, removing any yield drag will be critically important to taking advantage and making a profit. That’s what makes every detail critical, particularly planting depth.

Jeremy Hodel, product manager at Precision Planting, said the impact it can have on a crop isn’t always noticed when things go right, but when mistakes are made, it can have negative consequences.

“It’s critical that seeds are placed into sufficient moisture, but as we’ve learned, it’s not planting any deeper than you have to,” Hodel said. “There’s a lot of cases where we are leaving opportunity on the table because we are planting deeper than we actually need to.”

Jason Webster, a commercial agronomist at Precision Planting, said corn could be planted at the moisture line if needed, but much of the decision should be based off the soil. Some clay-heavy soils may restrict emergence.

Webster said using the moisture line is a good indicator of how deep to plant, but it can change throughout a field.

“If you want to plant a half-inch below the moisture line, and there is no moisture at an inch and a quarter (in that part of the field), you are going to have to move down,” he said. “I doubt you are changing it pass-to-pass.”

Mark Licht, Iowa State University Extension crop specialist, said soybeans typically should be planted shallower, around 1 to 1½ inches deep, but added that it is still very dependent on the field conditions. Overall, he suggested starting at 1½ inches deep, with adjustments based on the field.