Stay flexible to get ideal planting depth

As higher prices take headlines, removing any yield drag will be critically important to taking advantage and making a profit. That’s what makes every detail critical, particularly planting depth.
Jeremy Hodel, product manager at Precision Planting, said the impact it can have on a crop isn’t always noticed when things go right, but when mistakes are made, it can have negative consequences.
“It’s critical that seeds are placed into sufficient moisture, but as we’ve learned, it’s not planting any deeper than you have to,” Hodel said. “There’s a lot of cases where we are leaving opportunity on the table because we are planting deeper than we actually need to.”
Jason Webster, a commercial agronomist at Precision Planting, said corn could be planted at the moisture line if needed, but much of the decision should be based off the soil. Some clay-heavy soils may restrict emergence.
Webster said using the moisture line is a good indicator of how deep to plant, but it can change throughout a field.
“If you want to plant a half-inch below the moisture line, and there is no moisture at an inch and a quarter (in that part of the field), you are going to have to move down,” he said. “I doubt you are changing it pass-to-pass.”
Mark Licht, Iowa State University Extension crop specialist, said soybeans typically should be planted shallower, around 1 to 1½ inches deep, but added that it is still very dependent on the field conditions. Overall, he suggested starting at 1½ inches deep, with adjustments based on the field.
“Soil moisture, soil temperature, soil texture and the weather forecast following planting should all be considered when determining planting depth,” Licht said. “However, soil temperature fluctuations are less problematic for soybean due to later date of planting.”
Timing and very shallow depth can also impact the soil temperature, he added. Later planting of soybeans typically limits soil temperature fluctuations. If soybeans are planted at less than 1 inch, they can also see higher variability in temperature and moisture available.
Hodel said by going shallow in moisture-abundant fields, it increases the chance for Growing Degree Units (GDUs) with quicker and more uniform emergence.
Licht said there is risk trying to go too deep with seed. Trying to plant more than 2 inches deep may increase the chance of soil pathogens causing damage as well as the seed running out of its carbohydrate reserves before emergence.
“Poor seed quality as well as some soybean varieties are at greater risk of pathogen infection or carbohydrate reserve depletion due to greater time to emergence from deeper planting depths,” Licht said.
