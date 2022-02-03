Stress management important for stand

Downed corn at harvest is a scene farmers have seen too often.
Drought and stalk diseases can create a weaker stand. Adding strong storms and winds can take brittle corn stalks and drop them on the ground, making for an unenviable challenge in the fall.
While weather plays a strong role in how a crop will stay upright in the field, farmers can take additional steps toward preparing for an uncertain season.
“Anything you can do to reduce the stress in a field,” said Alison Robertson, a plant pathologist with Iowa State University Extension. “There is a lot of planning you can do up front to decrease the stress that might occur during a growing season.”
It has been a rough couple of seasons for some farmers in terms of weather, as drought plagued the western portion of the Corn Belt in 2021 and a derecho swept through parts of Iowa and Illinois in 2020. While those have had significant impacts, Robertson said not much has been done about stalk quality in recent years. Some of the higher-yielding genetics are often more susceptible to crown rot, she said.
“I think that’s why we are seeing more concerns,” she said. “We’ve had stressful growing seasons too. In 2019 and 2018 we had a fair amount of foliar disease. Gray leaf blight and northern corn leaf blight are a couple. If a plant is stressed, it increases our chance of stalk rot.”
Robertson suggested instead of focusing on strong stands, zero in on the causes of poor stands. Look for hybrids that prevent against foliar diseases or stalk rot.
One issue he sees is some seed companies suggesting fungicides alone will be able to solve these problems.
“I would hope in the next couple of years we’ll start to get hybrids out there that have better resistance, and we don’t have to use as much fungicide,” Robertson said. “These racehorse-type hybrids tend to be more susceptible to disease and therefore stand issues. A fungicide will help with standability, but that shouldn’t be the point of fungicide. It should be to focus on diseases.”
She also said to look at the history of a field when planting those varieties. If a field has a history of poor stands, examine why that might be and see if there are actions that will solve those problems.
“Maybe it’s a low-lying field that gets a lot of fog that sits there late into the morning, that increases the risk for disease,” Robertson said. “Placement of hybrids is important.”
Soil tests also will play a key role in field management, as keeping the proper nutrients available to the crop will reduce stress. Sticking with optimal fertilizer and management practices will go a long way to a more successful stand this season.
“Planting dates, which can vary, can be crucial too,” Robertson said. “Think about when you want to be in the field to plant, and if you are going to do any tillage, just do anything you can to reduce stress on the upcoming season. That is the key for standability later on in the season.”