Strip tillage marks middle ground for fieldwork options

The debate between conventional tillage and no-till has farmers considering environmental benefits and creating an optimal seed bed by burying crop residue.

Strip tillage might provide a middle ground.

“We’ve seen growing interest in strip till the last couple of years, it seems,” said Ryan Bergman, an Agriculture Technology Program coordinator with Iowa State University Extension. “It’s a good combination act. You are able to get some of the benefits of a more conventional tillage system, but have some of the environmental benefits of a more reduced-tillage system.”

He added that farm logistics sometimes benefit from strip tillage, with other tillage operations not needed and the practice requiring less fuel in some cases. Bergman said some farmers combine nutrient applications with their strip-till system to limit passes needed in the field in a given spring.

A large part of the no-till argument lies in keeping the soil undisturbed — keeping nutrients and soil structure in place. Brent Brueland, vice president of sales and marketing at Environmental Tillage Systems, said adopting strip-till will only disturb a portion of the soil, easing the impact of conventional tillage.

“We say if you are doing 30-inch rows, you are only 33% disturbed,” Brueland said. “You are blackening the soil and getting the fertilizer mixed in. With no-till, you are basically limited to top dressing everything.”

He said a strip-tilled field will also warm up five to seven days faster on average than a no-till field, potentially allowing planting to start days earlier. But by keeping 66% of the soil undisturbed, he said the residue left over will help manage some weeds as well as maintaining soil moisture.