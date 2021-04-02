Study: Tillage cover crops can boost bottom line

As farmers look to make the most out of their land, simply taking a step back might provide some added value.

Conservation practices are widely promoted, from no-till to cover crops, but what effect do these have on the bottom line of farmers looking to make a living off each growing season?

Vincent Gauthier, research analyst with the Environmental Defense Fund, during a recent Commodity Classic webinar discussed a research project the organization conducted with farmers who used various conservation practices. The project was a partnership with the Soil Health Partnership and the National Corn Growers Association.

The groups compared the cost and revenue differences of the practices, from various types of tillage practice to cover crop options.

SHP lead scientist Maria Bowman said they came up with a couple key economic impacts — conservation tillage reduces operating costs, and cover crops can be a part of a profitable system.

The project showed the per-acre costs of conservation tillage without cover crops were $44 per acre less, on average, than conventional tillage in corn, while conservation tillage with cover crops was $13 per acre less than conventional tillage.

“The biggest savings included equipment cost savings, repair and fuel costs,” Gauthier said. “There were some additional costs found in the fields using conservation tillage due to burndown, as you might expect, but it overall really reduced the costs.”

In soybean fields, Gauthier’s research showed the cost difference at $94 between conservation tillage with no cover crops and conventional tillage, and nearly equal for conservation tillage with cover crops and conventional tillage.