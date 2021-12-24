Tar spot, weed control could have carryover impacts

Steve Goodwin has seen many crop diseases show up that caused concern among U.S. agronomists, but often they die off before spreading widely. But one disease has spread “dramatically” — much quicker than he ever anticipated.

Tar spot has rapidly become a major issue for producers across the Midwest. The foliar corn disease has spread throughout Illinois and Missouri and was reported in each of the 99 Iowa counties in 2021, after remaining fairly limited in the Great Lakes region only a few years ago.

“I don’t think anyone was really expecting it to take off like it has,” said Goodwin, who works with the USDA-ARS Crop Production and Pest Control Research Unit. “It was confined in a narrow area around the Great Lakes when it showed up in 2016, and it has been spreading dramatically in every year after that.”

Tar spot was originally seen in South and Central America, typically in cooler climates and more highland areas, Goodwin said. He said tar spot in those regions is caused by two fungus species, but only one of those species, Phyllachora maydis, is present in the United States.

That led to the idea tar spot would not be a significant concern initially, but Goodwin said those assumptions have been proven incorrect.

Goodwin said in the two years he has been researching the disease with the USDA, it has shown an ability to overwinter well. While experts aren’t sure what gives it that ability, that makes it a longer- lasting concern for growers who have seen these issues in their fields.