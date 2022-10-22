Timely rains boost North Central crop

LATIMER, Iowa — Josh Krabbe is feeling a bit lucky this year. While this is not a bin-buster of a crop, it is better than those being harvested in some other parts of the state, and Krabbe is feeling thankful for that.

“I’m happy with it,” Krabbe said as he steered his combine through a soybean field near Latimer.

Krabbe and his brother, Tyler, grow corn and soybeans and also feed some hogs on their North Central Iowa farm This year their section of Iowa got some timely rains that helped it weather the heat of the summer better than some other parts of the state.

As of Oct. 10 they hadn’t started harvesting the corn, but the soybean yields were good, ranging from 55 to 75 bushels per acre. The weed control has been good and the harvest conditions have been decent. The corn was still wet, Krabbe said.

“Last year was very good,” Krabbe said. “It was above average where we are.”

This year isn’t as good, but it isn’t bad, and the warm sunny conditions in early October have made the soybean harvest a pleasant experience. Of course, harvest is always a pleasant experience when the yields are good.

In the Oct. 11 USDA Crop Progress report, North Central Iowa had harvested 16% of corn and 68% of soybeans. Corn mature was at 96% and soybeans dropping leaves was at 96%.