Timely rains help harvest start early

LOGAN, Iowa — Harvest started early for Matt and Bruce Busing.

“We started Sept. 25, which is early for us,” Matt Busing said Oct. 13.

Busing, who farms in Harrison County, said he and his father finished harvesting soybeans the evening of Oct. 12, just before three-fourths of an inch of rain soaked their West Central Iowa fields.

“There are still quite a few beans standing yet in our area,” Busing said.

A dry forecast should result in a great deal of harvesting activity later the week and into the weekend.

Busing said harvest has gone relatively smoothly, other than issues with grain bin driers.

“We picked some corn at about 19% that we need to dry, but there always seem to be some issues with the stirator,” he said.

Another field produced corn at 16.5% moisture, and those bushels headed straight to the local elevator.

Busing said he looks forward to finishing up harvest.

“There hasn’t been any major hiccups yet,” he said. “Hopefully it will continue to go well for everyone.”

