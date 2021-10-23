Timely rains save crop in Northwest Iowa district

LE MARS, Iowa — Harvest came early in Northwest Iowa.

Bryan Schroeder says his soybean harvest began Sept. 20 and wrapped up in October. He farms in Plymouth County.

He says a dry spring helped them get the beans in early. Rainfall shortly after planting boosted the crop before the faucet turned off over the summer.

“We’re pretty surprised with the yields we have for both beans and corn,” Schroeder said Oct. 13. “That rain we got after planting, and a couple of nice rains in August, probably saved the crop.”

Precipitation in the district hovers at 80-95% of normal for the year, according to data from the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

He estimates about 75% of the beans are harvested in his area, while less than 20% of the corn crop has been picked.

Schroeder said he and his father Dean put on both fungicide and insecticide, so they didn’t have disease or pest issues.

“I did hear of some corn rootworm problems, but that was mostly corn on corn acres,” he said.

About half an inch of rain fell overnight Oct. 13, so harvest is on hold temporarily.

“A lot of guys have started hauling manure and doing other work,” Schroeder said. “There’s always something to do.”

