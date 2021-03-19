Timing and details key to good weed treatment

Finding the most effective way to protect a crop from weeds is a key for boosting yield. However, when it comes to the exact program there are many options available, and sifting through them can be complicated.

Bill Johnson, professor of weed science with Purdue University, spoke at the virtual Commodity Classic event in early March, and detailed just how quickly farmers need to deal with the weeds in their field.

If weeds are still around two weeks after planting, yield impacts are relatively minimal, but any longer and crops start to take a significant dive, he said. If weeds are removed after a four-week stretch, relative yield hits just around 90%, and drops to nearly 70% at six weeks.

He said early application of a pre-emerging residual followed by a post-emergent treatment makes for potentially strong relative yields.

“We can still attain nearly 100% yield if we do that early enough in the growing season,” Johnson said. “We have to do that within the first couple of weeks after the crop emerges. If you wait four to six weeks, we will never really be able to recover the yield potential.”

He said a one-pass weed program has become desirable in some circles, as it has an “apparent simplicity” with less inputs and lessening the time commitment of making multiple passes.

That practice may not always be effective, and Johnson suggests multiple passes for consistently strong yields. He also noted going with all post-emerge herbicides, farmers run the risk of slight yield drag as the weeds have already affected the crop.