Timing and details key to good weed treatment

Finding the most effective way to protect a crop from weeds is a key for boosting yield. However, when it comes to the exact program there are many options available, and sifting through them can be complicated.
Bill Johnson, professor of weed science with Purdue University, spoke at the virtual Commodity Classic event in early March, and detailed just how quickly farmers need to deal with the weeds in their field.
If weeds are still around two weeks after planting, yield impacts are relatively minimal, but any longer and crops start to take a significant dive, he said. If weeds are removed after a four-week stretch, relative yield hits just around 90%, and drops to nearly 70% at six weeks.
He said early application of a pre-emerging residual followed by a post-emergent treatment makes for potentially strong relative yields.
“We can still attain nearly 100% yield if we do that early enough in the growing season,” Johnson said. “We have to do that within the first couple of weeks after the crop emerges. If you wait four to six weeks, we will never really be able to recover the yield potential.”
He said a one-pass weed program has become desirable in some circles, as it has an “apparent simplicity” with less inputs and lessening the time commitment of making multiple passes.
That practice may not always be effective, and Johnson suggests multiple passes for consistently strong yields. He also noted going with all post-emerge herbicides, farmers run the risk of slight yield drag as the weeds have already affected the crop.
“You have weed competition early in the growing season before the post-emerge treatment is made,” Johnson said. “But you don’t have a residual herbicide so there is additional weed competition that takes place after the first treatment is made.”
Brian and Darren Hefty from Ag PhD discussed many of the new traits and treatment options available in the marketplace this year, including suggestions for applications. No matter what treatment a farmer chooses, Darren said to ensure your sprayer stays clean throughout the process.
If residue from other chemicals is on the sprayer, it may get onto the wrong crop which will cause significant damage. Darren suggested finding ways to make it easier to clean will pay off.
“When you look at spray booms, one of the complaints I hear from farmers is how it’s hard to clean out the boom system,” he said. “Well, get something to make it easier. Use express boom systems or express flush valves. Now it’s easy to get it flushed out.”
The Heftys didn’t have an answer for those looking for a solution for dicamba drift, but said timing and watching weather forecasts is the best course of action.
“If you want to prevent an issue with your neighbor and you are spraying dicamba, you need to make sure the wind is blowing away from the neighbor every minute for 48 hours straight,” Brian Hefty said. “That’s the only way we know of that can pretty much eliminate any risk to that neighbor.”
A Volatility Reduction Agent (VRA) is now required in dicamba applications. Brian said it will cost another dollar or two to get the dicamba sprayed when using the VRA, “but that’s the new label.”
Downwind buffers of 240 feet are required in dicamba applications, with that mark increasing to 310 feet in counties designated with endangered species. Applications must also be made between one hour after sunrise and two hours before sunset.
Brian said with the restrictions on the label, some farmers may be forced to consider other options.
“You might go, ‘Is it worth it?’” he said. “I can’t answer that question, but there are a lot of good options out there.”