To meet demand, USDA expects higher crop acres

High prices have many farmers excited about the 2021 growing season.

The USDA announced its corn and soybean acreage expectations for the upcoming year at the annual Ag Outlook Forum, and numbers are high. Soybeans are expected to take up 90 million U.S. acres, while corn acres were pegged at 92 million.

In a webinar following the release of these figures, University of Illinois farm management specialist Gary Schnitkey said the market is saying one thing: plant soybeans.

“We are going to have a huge base of planted acreage unless we get another bad, wet spring,” he said. “The last time we had this big of shift in favor of soybeans, nearly 7 million acres, we had these kinds of price ratios.”

Schnitkey said with prices for corn and soybeans higher coming into this season, the markets are favoring soybeans.

“That’s been the case since 2013,” he said. “Until something changes in demand, we are still in the situation where we are looking for more soybeans than corn. If you have some marginal acres to think through, you might think soybeans.”

Corn export sales have been moving at a significantly higher pace than in previous years at 2.266 billion bushels sold, filling 87% of the USDA forecast for this year. That has led to bullish ideas of demand, said Scott Irwin, the University of Illinois chair of agricultural marketing.

But there is some cause for caution. Of the 2.266 billion bushels sold, only 850 million bushels have been shipped, leaving a lot of potential for adjustments. He said there should be capacity for shipping all the remaining commitments, but the concern comes in the form of cancellations.