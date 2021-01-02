Trade demand expected to drive 2021 grain prices

After a tumultuous 2020, grain markets may hit the reset button in 2021.

Heading into the year, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the Phase One trade deal with China were expected to add stability to the grain outlook, said Chad Hart, Iowa State University Extension ag economist. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of that demand seemed to disappear as countries shut down and consumer demand shifted.

Hart said the demand didn’t evaporate but was simply pushed back.

“It didn’t disappear, it just got delayed,” Hart said. “That’s what is truly in play as we look at the back half of 2020. It continues to have that forward momentum for 2021.”

A harvest-time rally was a pleasant surprise to many U.S. farmers, with corn sitting above $4.30 and soybeans trading above $12.30 to end 2020. Hart said while it is encouraging to see prices at these levels, the futures market may indicate room for prices to fall back.

As of Dec. 21, the soybean futures market holds $12 levels through the August contract, before dropping nearly 70 cents to $11.34 in September and below $11 for November and beyond. The corn market isn’t hit nearly as hard in the futures contracts, dropping only 20 cents in the late 2021 contracts but maintaining levels around $4.20.

Karl Setzer, a commodity risk analyst from Agrivisor, said what happens in South American crop markets will also be a big factor in 2021 crop prices.

“(South America) is producing more soybeans and more corn and creating trade pacts with foreign countries, mainly China,” Setzer said.