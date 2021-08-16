Two-spotted spider mite scouting reminders

Editor’s note: The following was written by Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University professor of entomology, for the Integrated Crop Management News website.
Two-spotted spider mites have been spotted in fields across much of Iowa already this summer, as much of Iowa is in moderate or severe drought. Two-spotted spider mites can increase whenever temperatures are greater than 85 degrees, humidity is less than 90% and moisture levels are low.
These are ideal conditions for the two-spotted spider mite, and populations are capable of increasing very rapidly.
Two-spotted spider mites are capable of reducing soybean yield by 40-60% when left untreated.
Scouting
A hand magnifying lens is recommended to scout for two-spotted spider mites (less then 1/60 inch long). They can be mistaken for specks of dirt with the naked eye.
Mites can be collected by shaking leaves onto a white piece of paper, and then look for moving mites. Two-spotted spider mites are typically a cream or green color when feeding on corn or soybeans. They can also be an orange to red color when conditions are unfavorable for their growth.
Two-spotted spider mites often aggregate at the field edges, especially if there are weeds surrounding the border. Eventually they may disperse with the wind to develop a field-wide infestation. I encourage people to look at the edge rows first to see if mites can be found. If their presence is confirmed, then estimate populations throughout the field by walking a “Z” or “W” pattern.
Symptoms of two-spotted spider mite injury will initially appear as small yellow dots or stipples on the lower leaves of the plants. Prolonged feeding will cause infested leaves to turn completely yellow, then brown, and eventually the leaf will die and fall from the plant. Webbing often is visible on the edges and underside of leaves and is an indication of prolonged colony feeding.
Management
Exact treatment thresholds for spider mites in corn and soybean do not exist. Instead, the decision to treat should take into consideration how long the field has been infested, mite density including eggs, mite location on the plant, moisture conditions and plant appearance.
A general guideline for soybeans is to treat between R1-R5 (i.e., beginning bloom through beginning seed set) when most plants have mites and heavy stippling and leaf discoloration is apparent on lower leaves. Foliar insecticides are recommended in corn from R1-R4 (i.e., silking through dough stage) when most plants have mites at or around the ear leaf and 15-20% leaf discoloration.
Organophosphates are the recommended insecticidal chemistry for two-spotted spider mite control (e.g., dimethoate and chlorpyrifos). Most pyrethroids are not effective against two-spotted mite except bifenthrin. Insecticides may not kill the eggs, thus a treated field should be scouted 7-10 days after application to determine if a second application is necessary. As always, refer to the label for the appropriate rates and re-entry intervals.
Treating field edges may be a cost-effective option if heavy spider mite populations are restricted to edge rows.