U.S. production influences global ag practices

Nearly one of every four rows of soybeans planted in Iowa is destined to end up exported to China.

That figure comes from Wendong Zhang, a global economics analyst from Iowa State University, and illustrates just how crucial the relationship between U.S. agriculture and other countries is.

In fact, Zhang said, China has altered its own agricultural landscape due to American production.

“Their limited land acres are mainly reserved for wheat and rice — their staple food crops,” Zhang said. “They have gradually moved away from soybeans and other feed grains to buy from the international market.”

That practice of having more specialized agriculture and relying on the world market has driven changes in American agriculture as well.

“Production decisions respond to market signals,” Zhang said. “When you have elevated demand, you have the signal to push for more crops. Elevated demand for soybeans elevates the production intentions in the U.S.”

Government involvement in China and other countries also affects the production capacity of other countries, including in Europe. Zhang said that can be seen in the way the countries approach sustainability practices.

“There’s less disagreement on climate change among leaders and the general public in China, so their carbon policies have rolled out quicker,” Zhang said.

Those regulations have led to examining seed choices and taking a deeper look at fertilizer inputs.

Scott Hutchins, former USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics, noted that the major differences between Europe and U.S. in sustainability approaches come from inputs. In a January op-ed, Hutchins said Europe favors a “less is more” approach, he said, while the U.S. is focused on outcomes provided by technology as the solution.