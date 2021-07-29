 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update on corn diseases and fungicide decisions in Iowa

Update on corn diseases and fungicide decisions in Iowa

Corn disease table

Editor’s note: The following was written by Alison Robertson, Iowa State University professor of plant pathology and microbiology, for the Integrated Crop Management blog July 21.

If you listen carefully, you can hear corn tassels rattling in the breeze and occasionally the hum of a crop sprayer.

This growing season started off exceptionally dry, apart from southeast Iowa. The moisture that arrived in July and hung around for a couple of weeks was welcomed by most growers, unless it was accompanied by hail or tornadoes. It was also welcomed by fungal pathogens that like to hang out in corn fields.

Not surprising, some foliar diseases have started to show up in corn.

I have seen or heard reports of gray leaf spot, northern corn leaf blight and tar spot. To the south and west of Iowa, southern rust is being reported.

All of these diseases can be managed in-season with the applications of a fungicide. But when should you spray? Are there disease thresholds? Is there a particular growth stage?

The problem with disease for farmers is yield loss. The problem with disease for pathologists is predicting how it is going to develop.

Much as pathologists love the disease triangle, it can also be frustrating. Seeing the first symptoms of disease in a field indicates three sides of the triangle were present several days previously, but if one of those sides (in this case, environment) then becomes absent, disease will not develop further until all three sides are present again.

Table 1 shows the environmental conditions necessary for several foliar diseases to develop in corn. When conditions yo-yo back and forth between wet and dry, it is difficult to predict how disease will develop and come up with disease thresholds or to decide if a fungicide application is necessary to prevent further disease developing.

In general, we see the best return on investment on a fungicide application when disease is present in a field on the ear leaf and in the upper canopy of most plants throughout the field at R5.

Since most fungicides are applied at or within two weeks of tasseling, this further complicates the decision to spray a fungicide. Taking into consideration the susceptibility of the hybrid to disease, weather forecast and microclimate of the field, cropping and disease history of the field, and the balance in your checking account can help with a management decision.

If it looks like all three sides of the triangle are, or will be, present through grain fill, it may be prudent to spray. For the next 30 days, the Climate Prediction Center suggests it will be warmer than normal with below-normal precipitation.

Corn pathologists across the U.S are working together to develop models that can be used to predict disease and help determine when a fungicide should be sprayed. You may visit AgPMT.org to learn more. In the next few years, we plan to develop models to predict disease development through this project. The Tarspotter app, developed by Damon Smith at the University of Wisconsin is a good example. It uses a model to predict the risk of tar spot in a field, and the need for a fungicide application.

Tags

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
What’s with yellow soybeans?
Crops

What’s with yellow soybeans?

A common sight this summer has been yellow or white patches of soybeans in otherwise green fields. This ICM blog will review several possible causes of yellow soybean and provide resources regarding each phenomenon.

Soybean gall midge adult emergence begins in Iowa
Crops

Soybean gall midge adult emergence begins in Iowa

The week of June 17 the first adult soybean gall midges were collected in Iowa and Minnesota. Thanks to Lauren Schwarck (Corteva Agriscience) for monitoring several emergence traps this year. The positive detections were located in Buena Vista County, an area with persistent soybean gall midge populations since at least 2017.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News