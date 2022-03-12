USDA predicts prices, demand will remain high

Agricultural markets were ruled by uncertainty at February’s close, and the growing season is likely to see a lot of volatility.

USDA market and trade economist Michael McConnell said on Feb. 25 at the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum that much of the uncertainty comes from ongoing geopolitical conflict, the pandemic, inflation and supply chain pressures.

“Many of these are always thought about, but heading into 2022-23 there are heightened factors that could affect trade flows and markets,” McConnell said, with Russia having launched an invasion of Ukraine only 48 hours prior to the presentation. “A lot of our early February numbers didn’t have that factored in, but we will take those into account going forward.”

Crop markets have seen a good deal of support, largely due to tighter global supply. The stocks-to-use ratio for corn, wheat and soybeans are all near recent highs, combined with increased consumption and production disruption all supporting crop markets, McConnell said.

In an annual tradition, the outlook forum gave producers a first glimpse at acreage estimates for the upcoming growing season. Soybeans are expected to be planted on 88 million acres, which would be up 800,000 acres from last year. Corn is expected to decline 1.4 million acres from last year to 92 million, while wheat is expected to set a record at 48 million acres.

Higher input costs may be one of the factors driving soybean acres higher, as producers may not be willing to spend as much on fertilizer, causing a switch from corn. However, corn acres were not reduced as much as analysts expected due to the current high crop prices.