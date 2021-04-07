USDA report surprises, sends prices higher

Two weeks after St. Patrick’s Day, the grain markets turned green.

On March 31, the USDA released its Prospective Plantings report, and most grain contracts shot higher, seeing gains as high as 25 cents in corn and 70 cents in soybeans. The report was quite a shift from expectations.

Corn acres were reported at 91.1 million acres, well below the expected numbers of most traders, while soybean acres were estimated at 87 million acres compared to the estimates that placed the crop in the 90 million acre range.

“(Corn) came in about 2.3% below the average trade estimate, and really below everyone’s estimate,” said James Mintert, an agriculture economist with Purdue University. “That was the shocker and gave us a positive response in the futures market.”

In total, the principal crops acreage estimate of 316.2 million acres was lower than anticipated, by 5 million acres in some cases, Mintert said. While the total acreage is higher than 2020 by 4 million acres, many traders expected the winter rally in prices to encourage even more planted acres.

“The surprise in the report really amounts to the fact that we didn’t pull as many acres in both corn and soybeans,” Mintert said.

Oliver Sloup, an analyst with Blue Line Futures, said these lower acre numbers are only going to help the market prices moving forward as weather starts to grab the eyes of most traders.

“With a lot less acres than we expected, there’s a catalyst to feed the bull a little bit,” he said. “Weather will be important, especially with corn, but it will be monitored very closely.”