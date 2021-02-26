Volunteer corn joins usual suspects for 2021 season

Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth continue to pester Iowa fields.

The two weeds are among the most common found in the state, which should come as no surprise, according to Iowa State University Extension weed specialist Bob Hartzler. However, other issues are out there, and every field might bring something different. That makes scouting even more important.

“With the combination of herbicides that we are forced to use to get broad spectrum control, sometimes you get antagonism,” Hartzler said. “One herbicide interferes with the activity of the other so you don’t get as good of control as you’d expect.”

He said some herbicides, such as 2,4D, can reduce the effectiveness of glyphosate on grasses, such as foxtail and wooly cut grass. Velvetleaf escapes, also known as buttonweed, have also made their way into Iowa fields, Hartzler said.

He said if time wasn’t a concern, making separate applications of the herbicides would be ideal, but he understands there is often a crunch surrounding planting and the early crop growing stages.

“We are already pressed to get all the fields covered in a timely fashion,” he said. “For most people, spraying a field twice in a three- or four-day period so they can apply the herbicides separately are not going to fit into their program.”

While other plants are slowly emerging in Iowa, waterhemp continues to be the largest overall pest, said Randy Kool, a Syngenta agronomy service representative. Giant ragweed and marestail are also prominent in the state.