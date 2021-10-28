Waiting on N may help with rising costs

Farmers have concerns about higher input costs now, but patience might be the key to getting the most out of a 2022 crop.

Antonio Mallarino, professor of soil fertility and nutrient management with Iowa State University, said farmers looking to save on potentially inflated costs may see more benefit in waiting until spring and seeing exactly what they need.

Fall applications of fertilizer, such as nitrogen and anhydrous ammonia, can be lost by excess moisture ahead of planting season, which might mean loss of investment.

“What really determines nitrogen carryover is rains in the spring,” Mallarino said. “Normally there’s a correlation of higher nitrate in the fall going to higher in the spring, but no university that I know of in the North Central region recommends profile sampling in the fall. It (nitrogen) may be in the profile now, but if you get rains early before planting season, then we have an issue.”

Mallarino said farmers who have drier weather in the spring are less prone to nitrogen loss, meaning those who experienced drought conditions this season may be able to make fall applications with less concern. However, there is still a risk of loss with fall applications, and he suggests waiting.

“For those who are applying in the spring, they can wait and see what happens,” Mallarino said. “Most of the research shows it’s safer to apply in the spring to minimize losses.”

However, there is plenty of uncertainty on what input costs will look like then. With farmers concerned about missing the boat on a price before a possible spring spike, it might make sense to secure what is available now.