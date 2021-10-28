Waiting on N may help with rising costs

Farmers have concerns about higher input costs now, but patience might be the key to getting the most out of a 2022 crop.
Antonio Mallarino, professor of soil fertility and nutrient management with Iowa State University, said farmers looking to save on potentially inflated costs may see more benefit in waiting until spring and seeing exactly what they need.
Fall applications of fertilizer, such as nitrogen and anhydrous ammonia, can be lost by excess moisture ahead of planting season, which might mean loss of investment.
“What really determines nitrogen carryover is rains in the spring,” Mallarino said. “Normally there’s a correlation of higher nitrate in the fall going to higher in the spring, but no university that I know of in the North Central region recommends profile sampling in the fall. It (nitrogen) may be in the profile now, but if you get rains early before planting season, then we have an issue.”
Mallarino said farmers who have drier weather in the spring are less prone to nitrogen loss, meaning those who experienced drought conditions this season may be able to make fall applications with less concern. However, there is still a risk of loss with fall applications, and he suggests waiting.
“For those who are applying in the spring, they can wait and see what happens,” Mallarino said. “Most of the research shows it’s safer to apply in the spring to minimize losses.”
However, there is plenty of uncertainty on what input costs will look like then. With farmers concerned about missing the boat on a price before a possible spring spike, it might make sense to secure what is available now.
For those applications, Mallarino said not to go too heavy. If prices are the major concern, he suggests going with a more conservative approach, applying a little less than necessary and testing again in the spring to fill any gaps.
“Don’t get too nervous and don’t inject too high of a dose when there is still time in the spring,” he said. “It might be better to wait until late (fall) so the chances of losses or ammonium changing into nitrate are lower. They should not get (higher) rates because that nitrogen may not be there in the fall.”
Mallarino said farmers can utilize multiple approaches for nitrogen applications, including in-season practices such as sidedressing. That can play into a conservative approach as they can apply if the crop needs an extra boost early in the growing season.
The risk is simply with how supply is looking after planting season.
He also suggested a variable approach to applications. Nitrogen levels may vary field to field and even within fields, meaning input cuts across the board might not make sense. If certain pockets of soil are low, make an application, but you can cut applications from soil that is doing a better job holding its fertilizer.
Other practices, such as reducing tillage or leaving corn stalks on the ground, will have little impact on the nitrogen staying in the soil for next season, he said. The major factors to consider when making applications are waiting until the soils cool and deciding what rates farmers feel comfortable with.
“Nobody has a crystal ball, so who knows what prices will be,” Mallarino said. “They could be cheaper now or spike now because of demand and then in spring there’s no problem. There are practical reasons to apply in the fall, but the chances of losses are lower if applied in the spring.”