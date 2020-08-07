As farmers look to the forecast for any sign of relief from warm and dry conditions, they may be slightly disappointed moving through the next month or two.
For those dealing with drought conditions, this is a tough stretch to find more rain.
“This is typically a hard time of the year to get caught up on drought,” said Ray Wolf, a meteorologist and Climatologist with the National Weather Service.
In Iowa, there’s a stark difference between the eastern half of the state and the western half on the U.S. drought monitor. Western Iowa is in the severe drought category in portions of 16 counties, while eastern Iowa is abnormally dry in some parts, but clear in others.
Wolf referenced tropical storm Cristobal from June, which clipped the east central portion of Iowa as a major factor for why that part of the state has stayed relatively drought-free.
“The folks that got the rain, that all soaked in,” he said. “That’s the difference in some areas between drought and not.”
As warm weather continues, the focus is shifting to when rain will start to come, and part of that has to do with the ongoing hurricane season, according to meteorologist Nick Stewart with Iowa’s News Now in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“The one good thing for us and possibly bad for the southeastern U.S., is we are dealing with what will likely be a pretty high-end hurricane season,” Stewart said. “Looking at past years, we’ve had quite a bit of an influence of tropical systems in the state of Iowa bringing us beneficial rainfall.”
However, despite the chances of rain from the residual tropical systems, Stewart agreed with Wolf that it’s hard to work out of a drought.
“The drought can build on itself,” Stewart said. “You remove more and more moisture from the air through time, and it gets a lot harder to get that moisture back in the air to fuel storms later on.”
Wolf said the long-term trends for fall weather in Iowa tend to be mixed, but recent memory has him wondering if farmers could be in store for another wet harvest season.
“We aren’t seeing a strong signal toward wet or dry either way, but in the plains there’s a hint of wetter weather,” Wolf said.
“It sure seems like in recent years we’ve had some wetter than normal falls.”
Stewart said he anticipates average rainfall for the upcoming stretch of the growing season. While rainfall will be helpful, Stewart noted that a possible shift toward a La Niña weather pattern this fall and winter may affect harvest and the post-harvest season.
“That typically favors above normal temperatures in the autumn, with normal chances for precipitation,” Stewart said. “When you head towards the winter, that tends to bring some cooler temperatures and more active storm tracks.”
Wolf said there is about a 50-55% chance a La Niña pattern would come about and it would be weak if it does.