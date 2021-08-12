Weather slows disease, but weeds present challenge

With drought prevalent in northwest Iowa, it’s a “boring” year in some areas for diseases, according to Alison Robertson.
“The drought conditions across Iowa mean that most diseases are not developing,” said Robertson, a corn disease specialist at Iowa State University Extension.
In the less dry areas of the state, mainly toward the south and east, gray leaf spot and tar spot have been the major contributor to issues in corn, Robertson said. However, with the drier conditions, she said the development has been slowed down considerably as high temperatures continue to hover over the region.
She noted that corn ear rot from Aspergillus and Fusarium may appear this year, but the dry weather could limit those issues.
Robertson’s soybean counterpart at ISU, Daren Mueller, said there have been reports of frogeye leaf spot in the western portion of the state, along with white mold.
“The moisture that happened earlier in the season — the thunderstorms that dropped a lot of rain — those areas that got a lot of rain have been having issues,” Mueller said. “Sudden death syndrome has been showing up quite a bit also in the last week or so.”
Despite the disease pressure, the crop isn’t seeing too much drag as of yet, Mueller said.
The boring year has been less so when it comes to weeds. University of Missouri Extension weed specialist Mandy Bish said conditions have been variable around her state, but the main issue has been getting proper prevention in place.
“Where it was really wet, producers maybe got to plant in June, which is late for us,” Bish said. “Then the rain shut off when we put down the residual, so conditions have not been favorable.”
Waterhemp has been the major issue for farmers who have had trouble getting the proper control or activation in place. She said the late-planted soybeans in some areas meant flowers were forming before a post-emerge pass could get made, leading to less control over the waterhemp or Palmer amaranth in the southern portions of the state.
“We lost some of those post-emergent options because it was July, so you can’t spray dicamba, and when flowering occurs you lose gluphosinate and 2,4-D,” Bish said. “That left us with a PPO inhibitor herbicide, and a lot of our populations, not all, but a lot have resistance to that.”
Looking ahead to next year, Bish noted there is a concern that input costs may be high compared to the end crop price. That means other options may need to be looked at for weed management, starting with a focus on the seed bank in the soil. Post-harvest or pre-harvest practices may be an option to consider.
She said waterhemp seed can be buried with conventional tillage, so it doesn’t see sunlight and therefore limits growth. For those who don’t use conventional tillage, cereal rye as a cover crop may also provide some weed suppression, but if there is enough weed seed present it could not be as effective.
“When you have high densities like that — 500 waterhemp seedlings per meter squared — we don’t see as much benefit from the cereal rye,” Bish said. “It’s not just what weed seeds are present, it’s how many weed seeds are present in an area.”