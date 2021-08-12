Weather slows disease, but weeds present challenge

With drought prevalent in northwest Iowa, it’s a “boring” year in some areas for diseases, according to Alison Robertson.

“The drought conditions across Iowa mean that most diseases are not developing,” said Robertson, a corn disease specialist at Iowa State University Extension.

In the less dry areas of the state, mainly toward the south and east, gray leaf spot and tar spot have been the major contributor to issues in corn, Robertson said. However, with the drier conditions, she said the development has been slowed down considerably as high temperatures continue to hover over the region.

She noted that corn ear rot from Aspergillus and Fusarium may appear this year, but the dry weather could limit those issues.

Robertson’s soybean counterpart at ISU, Daren Mueller, said there have been reports of frogeye leaf spot in the western portion of the state, along with white mold.

“The moisture that happened earlier in the season — the thunderstorms that dropped a lot of rain — those areas that got a lot of rain have been having issues,” Mueller said. “Sudden death syndrome has been showing up quite a bit also in the last week or so.”

Despite the disease pressure, the crop isn’t seeing too much drag as of yet, Mueller said.

The boring year has been less so when it comes to weeds. University of Missouri Extension weed specialist Mandy Bish said conditions have been variable around her state, but the main issue has been getting proper prevention in place.

“Where it was really wet, producers maybe got to plant in June, which is late for us,” Bish said. “Then the rain shut off when we put down the residual, so conditions have not been favorable.”