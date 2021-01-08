Weekly checks key to prevent grain problems

January may be too late to get prepared for winter, but there are still plenty of preventative tasks for producers to keep in mind as their grain bins sit through a cold, snowy season.

Gary Woodruff, a district manager with GSI, said managing moisture levels and temperature control of grain should have been done ahead of the winter storage season. While he says these are the two main issues that cause problems for those storing grain, that doesn’t mean farmers can stop paying attention.

From leaks in bin roofs to snow blowing under the eaves, small problems can quickly grow. With many hunters out since November, he said stray bullets can even find their way to damage grain bins.

“There are a lot of things that are more incidental or may not happen every year that can create issues,” Woodruff said. “Just be checking your grain and inspecting it every week or every two weeks.”

He said much of the inspection is either visual — seeing the snow on top of the grain — or making sure it passes the sniff test.

“You are looking for an off smell,” he said. “Generally, a small leak may not be real noticeable, but it’s not too long before the human nose is good at catching an off odor. You want to check your fan inlet at the bottom of the bed to smell if there’s any odors.”

Purdue University Extension agricultural engineer Bruce McKenzie also suggests checking bins at least every two weeks and searching for “small changes,” including looking for warm spots in the grain that could allow for mold growth. In his Agricultural Engineer’s Digest, he said if heat is detected and it can’t be stopped in the bin, it might be time to cut bait and move the grain.