With crop prices up, higher input costs likely to stick

With higher crop prices, farmers are hoping to take full advantage of profit potential in 2021. However, getting the most out of a crop and addressing the bottom line requires careful consideration.

As end prices go up, the cost to fertilize and protect the crop also is on the rise.

“We don’t know what the end percentage will be, but most inputs are trending to higher levels,” said Alejandro Plastina, Iowa State Extension ag economist. “Interest rates might go up as well if the Fed decides to adjust them. In reality, there are not many line items that would be flat going into 2022.”

Gary Schnitkey, an agriculture economist at the University of Illinois, agreed costs will go up. Higher crop prices mean potentially higher demand for inputs during the 2021 growing season, with more increases expected in the post-harvest season.

“With $5 corn and $13 soybeans, we think 2021 will be a profitable year,” Schnitkey said. “However, 2022 may be questionable. Every fertilizer and seed will most likely be higher. We see costs go up faster than they come down.”

Schnitkey said higher costs in seed, fertilizer and pesticides might work in the current price environment of $12 soybeans and $6 corn, but if those prices dip down, that can cause a significant budget crunch. In preparation for this possibility, Schnitkey said getting more working capital is key for farmers.

“Improve your current position with cash and other liabilities,” he said. “Reduce your debt relative to assets so when we hit that period, we have a cushion built in. It’s not likely the costs will come down as much as they go up.”