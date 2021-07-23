With crop prices up, higher input costs likely to stick

With higher crop prices, farmers are hoping to take full advantage of profit potential in 2021. However, getting the most out of a crop and addressing the bottom line requires careful consideration.
As end prices go up, the cost to fertilize and protect the crop also is on the rise.
“We don’t know what the end percentage will be, but most inputs are trending to higher levels,” said Alejandro Plastina, Iowa State Extension ag economist. “Interest rates might go up as well if the Fed decides to adjust them. In reality, there are not many line items that would be flat going into 2022.”
Gary Schnitkey, an agriculture economist at the University of Illinois, agreed costs will go up. Higher crop prices mean potentially higher demand for inputs during the 2021 growing season, with more increases expected in the post-harvest season.
“With $5 corn and $13 soybeans, we think 2021 will be a profitable year,” Schnitkey said. “However, 2022 may be questionable. Every fertilizer and seed will most likely be higher. We see costs go up faster than they come down.”
Schnitkey said higher costs in seed, fertilizer and pesticides might work in the current price environment of $12 soybeans and $6 corn, but if those prices dip down, that can cause a significant budget crunch. In preparation for this possibility, Schnitkey said getting more working capital is key for farmers.
“Improve your current position with cash and other liabilities,” he said. “Reduce your debt relative to assets so when we hit that period, we have a cushion built in. It’s not likely the costs will come down as much as they go up.”
When considering what to do with increasing input costs, Plastina said there are multiple trains of thought. There’s a conservative approach that looks to limit input costs to save money initially, but that could mean lower yields. In a time of higher crop prices, spending on input costs could pay off.
“Because there are so many unknowns — what to use, when to sell — farmers might go for the best yield possible,” he said. “That does mean spending money on packages, but then you are protecting yields. If prices are high, they can shoot for big profits. If prices decline, that can be a risky proposition.”
Schnitkey said one of the best things farmers can do is find the right formula for an optimal return on investment. That might mean spending a little more on herbicides for a significant yield bump or lowering seeding rates to decrease costs.
One specific scenario Schnitkey discussed was looking at nitrogen applications and tillage.
“In Illinois, there are nitrogen recommendations for applying roughly 180 pounds per acre, somewhere in that range,” he said. “Farmers apply more than that often. Coming back to those levels may be worthwhile. One tillage pass often has higher returns than two or three tillage passes as well. Once you get too far, you are incurring cost and not getting a yield advantage.”
Plastina said outside of inputs, rent is the major factor farmers may need to address to bring their costs down. Leasing land can be expensive in some areas, and with average rents starting to go back up, he said it might be a good time to talk with landlords.
“We are hearing conversations across the state about increasing cash rents for 2021 and 2022, so that’s a major concern,” Plastina said. “One way to deal with that is having a conversation with landowners about going with a flexible cash lease. Then you adjust based on prices or yields.”