With right timing, burns can help weed control

Farmers look for any edge when it comes to weed management. While issues in crop fields are heavily discussed, managing prairie land can be just as important to benefit wildlife.

For CRP, management means turning to a field burn in some cases.

Burning fields is particularly popular in natural resource conservation tactics, said Dana Kellogg, a natural resources manager with Linn County, Iowa. When the timing and weather is right, his days get busy.

“You’ll get things lined up and then the humidity might be too high or it rained the night before,” Kellogg said. “You can’t plan very far in advance.”

Kellogg said spring still tends to be the optimal time for prescribed burns, but over the years that timeline has spread out to the point where fall burns are showing plenty of benefits. The end goal is always to leave a little cover on the ground for winter, he said.

“For control of woody species — keeping shrubs or trees out of your prairie — it seems to work a little better for those types of things,” he said.

Kellogg said burns are efficient and effective in many cases, simply because the fire can eradicate a lot of material at once. However, working with fire means additional safety measures. He said any farmers doing a burn on their CRP or prairie land need to take multiple factors into account.

“Look at the climate and weather conditions as well as having the right manpower to do it,” he said. “The main things to think about are not letting it go off their property to someone else’s. Have good firebreaks installed before you burn and watch the smoke management.