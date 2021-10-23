Yields above average after dry summer in Southwest

CORNING, Iowa — The 2021 harvest is moving along smoothly for Terry and Lowell Evans.

The father-son duo farm in northern Adams County in Southwest Iowa. Harvest started in late September, and by Oct. 13 they were half done with beans and had finished two farms with corn.

Lowell Evans said a bean field harvested Oct. 8 had a 66-bushel yield average, while one corn field was in the 210- to 220-bushel range. The other field had a great deal of variability, ranging from 120 to 250.

“We’re not sure why it did that. It’s pretty strange,” Evans said.

He said bean yields were above average, which is a pleasant surprise considering very dry conditions throughout much of the growing season.

“Rainfall totals were pretty varied around here,” Evans said.

They used fungicide on all their bean acres, and on about half of their corn acres.

Just under an inch of rain Oct. 13 will slow them down for a bit, but good weather should have combines rolling again soon.

“We had some green stems on some of the beans, but we’re getting them all, so things are moving along pretty well,” Evans said.

