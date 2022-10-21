Yields better than expected in dry Southwest Iowa

GLENWOOD, Iowa — John Stouder got an early start to harvest as he picked corn Sept. 30 near here in Mills County.

By Oct. 12, the Southwest Iowa farmer was nearly done with beans but had about 700 acres of corn yet to harvest.

Rain has been scarce in the region, but Stouder says yields from the heavier ground were better than expected.

“Omaha isn’t too far north of here, and I think we had 10 to 13 inches more rain than we had,” he says.

Stouder says his farm average for beans will be in the low 60s, with corn yields averaging just over 200.

“Last year we averaged 220 to 230 bushels, so we are down quite a bit,” he says. “These new varieties really make a difference. Fifteen years ago we would have been lucky to average 100 for corn.”

A timely rain in July really helped push the crop along, Stouder says. He says the better- than-expected yields and higher grain prices make for a good combination.

“I think we had 45% of our beans pre-sold and probably around 60% with corn,” Stouder says. “We’re pleased with that.”

In the Oct. 11 USDA Crop Progress report, Southwest Iowa showed 28% of corn harvested and 38% of soybeans. Corn mature was at 96% and soybeans dropping leaves was at 90%.