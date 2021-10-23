Yields vary by soil type in dry parts of North Central Iowa

ROWAN, Iowa — The sun was shining and the corn was dry coming out of the field in early October in this part of Wright County in North Central Iowa.

Kelly Leist was busy running the combine on this sunny day while his father, Roger, hauled grain. The two men, who farm together, both say it has been a decent harvest season so far and that yields have been better than they expected.

“The yields have been pretty good,” Kelly says.

Roger says the yields have varied pretty dramatically — this is a year where the black soil separates itself from the sandy soil. Corn yields, he says, have been anywhere from 110 bushel per acre all the way up to 230 bu./acre.

Soybean yields have been anywhere from the high 40s to the low 70s. Those numbers reflect the kind of growing season it has been, with variable rainfall and weather conditions.

“The harvest has been from low to high and all over in-between,” Roger says.

The two men grow corn and soybeans on their farm. They also have a cow-calf operation.

