Inflation, input costs cut into dairy profits despite milk prices

Milk prices may be high, but so are input costs.

“It’s really a double-edged sword,” says Stephen Cain, director of economic research and analysis with the National Milk Producers Federation.

“We have these really good milk prices, but input prices have gone up as well,” he says. “Energy costs are higher, as is fertilizer, feed and everything else.”

Cain says milk prices have topped $25 per hundredweight, adding the market continues to build on the strides it made during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes gains in both the domestic and international markets.

“Global demand is still good, but we are also dealing with rising inflation,” Cain says.

He says discretionary income is down domestically, and consumers are looking closely at retail prices.

“Inflation is really the biggest issue when it comes to exports,” Cain says.

The supply chain is also a concern. Cain says congestion on the West Coast has decreased, but it’s picking up on the East Coast at the moment.

Perhaps a larger issue, he says, is the backlog of ships trying to get into China.

“They have been in a severe COVID lockdown, and it shut down the Shanghai port for two months,” Cain says. “Ships were already en route to China when this happened, so they’re stuck.”

He says at one time, roughly 500 ships were waiting to unload.

Closer to home, Midwest producers are dealing with the same issues but remain optimistic.

“We are enjoying better milk prices currently, but like everyone else, input costs are having a big impact,” says Mitch Schulte, who wears two hats as executive director for the Iowa State Dairy Association and farmer relations manager for Midwest Dairy, the dairy promotion organization working on behalf of dairy farm families across 10 Midwest states.

He says dairy producers are very good at riding out low prices and taking advantage of the good times. Many are choosing to invest in technology that makes their operation more efficient.

“We are seeing more things coming in with robotics and other technology,” Schulte says. “We are doing things to make our farms more sustainable while lowering our individual carbon footprint.”

New dairy producers continue to be made available to consumers, he adds. Through the dairy checkoff, Schulte says consumers are being surveyed and new options are being developed.

“We are listening to consumers and doing what we can to give them what they want,” he says. “We are seeing demand for dairy grow.”

Schulte says while farm numbers are down, new producers continue to join the dairy industry. Those lower numbers continue to produce more milk, he says.

“For example, in Iowa there are fewer dairies but we’ve seen no decrease in the number of cows,” Schulte says.

Down the road, he expects to continue to see advances in robotics and other technology. Schulte says another trend is growth into directly marketing dairy products to consumers.

“We will be looking at more value-added products,” he says. “They will still sell the bulk of their milk to processors, but we are going to see more locally-produced products that can be sold directly off the farm to the consumer.”

