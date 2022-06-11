Iowa dairy farmer gets industry-wide view on board

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — There is pride in Matt Schelling’s voice when he talks about his family’s dairy operation.

“We enjoy it, but we also know it’s a business,” he say. “We enjoy being part of the dairy community.”

Schelling is the third generation in his family to milk cows on their Sioux County farm. He and his wife Cheryl milk 140 Holsteins twice a day, with some help from five part-time employees. The couple also have five children, and Schelling says the oldest helps with the farm.

“We’ve been this size pretty consistently,” he says. “We have no plans to add on. When you do that, it’s not always the most efficient thing to do.”

The family raises most of its own feed for the northwest Iowa operation.

Schelling also serves on the Iowa division board of directors for Midwest Dairy, the dairy promotion organization working on behalf of dairy farm families across 10 Midwest states.

Times have been good recently with higher milk prices and demand that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schelling says dairy producers are cautiously optimistic.

“There is still some apprehension, mostly because of the increased cost for everything,” he says. “That’s going to affect all of us across the board.”

Schelling says he recently ordered new free stalls and was shocked at the sticker price.

“The cost of equipment and equipment maintenance is very high at the moment,” he says.

Another issue causing concern is a shortage of labor. Schelling says there seem to be fewer high school graduates seeking work in the dairy industry, adding it’s a concern through the business.

“I think there are a lot of opportunities for youth in the dairy industry, and we have to get creative to get people to work with us,” he says, adding that’s not just at the farm level but the processing side as well.

Larger dairies have established roots in the Midwest over the past two decades.

“Even with those built 20 years ago, we are starting to see the second generation coming into those farms,” Schelling says. “I would encourage people interested in our business to attend open houses so they can see how we keep our cows comfortable and how we operate.”

Midwest Dairy is always listening to consumers and promoting new products, he says.

“We’re really excited about what our checkoff dollars are doing,” Schelling says.

One of those markets is Gen Z, a group of consumers born from the late 1990s to 2010 and beyond.

“They like to snack and they are interested in eating more healthy, and the checkoff is working to provide the products they are wanting,” Schelling says. “It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Exports also represent another opportunity for growth.

“We really need to take advantage there,” Schelling says.

He says while the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on agriculture, the dairy industry emerged in great shape.

“I’m really proud that we were able to fight through it and take advantage of some of these opportunities,” Schelling says. “Our checkoff dollars are working.”

